Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale in Clearwater at The BayCare Sound

Lee Brice tickets on sale in Clearwater at The BayCare Sound

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page38 minutes ago

Lee Brice will kick off his fall run on Floridaâ€™s Gulf Coast, headlining The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on Sept. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. The open-air venue, perched on Coachman Parkâ€™s waterfront, promises sunset views as the chart-topping country star rolls through favorites like â€œI Drive Your Truckâ€ and â€œOne of Them Girls.â€

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden fees.

Brice, a two-time CMA Award winner, is touring behind his latest single â€œDrinkinâ€™ Buddies,â€ already climbing Billboardâ€™s Country Airplay chart. Clearwater marks his first Tampa Bayâ€“area appearance since 2023, when he sold out Ruth Eckerd Hall. The BayCare Soundâ€™s 4,000-seat bowl offers excellent sight lines and lawn space for blankets under the stars.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to explore the new Coachman Park promenade, grab local seafood, and snag exclusive tour merch. Parking is available at the Harborview Center garage, and rideshare drop-off is steps from the entrance.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at The BayCare Sound on September 11 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More