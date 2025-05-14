Lee Brice tickets on sale in Clearwater at The BayCare Sound

Lee Brice will kick off his fall run on Floridaâ€™s Gulf Coast, headlining The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on Sept. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. The open-air venue, perched on Coachman Parkâ€™s waterfront, promises sunset views as the chart-topping country star rolls through favorites like â€œI Drive Your Truckâ€ and â€œOne of Them Girls.â€

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden fees.

Brice, a two-time CMA Award winner, is touring behind his latest single â€œDrinkinâ€™ Buddies,â€ already climbing Billboardâ€™s Country Airplay chart. Clearwater marks his first Tampa Bayâ€“area appearance since 2023, when he sold out Ruth Eckerd Hall. The BayCare Soundâ€™s 4,000-seat bowl offers excellent sight lines and lawn space for blankets under the stars.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to explore the new Coachman Park promenade, grab local seafood, and snag exclusive tour merch. Parking is available at the Harborview Center garage, and rideshare drop-off is steps from the entrance.

