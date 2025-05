Lee Brice tickets on sale in Clearwater at The BayCare Sound

Lee Brice will kick off his fall run on Florida’s Gulf Coast, headlining The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on Sept. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. The open-air venue, perched on Coachman Park’s waterfront, promises sunset views as the chart-topping country star rolls through favorites like “I Drive Your Truck” and “One of Them Girls.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden fees.

Brice, a two-time CMA Award winner, is touring behind his latest single “Drinkin’ Buddies,” already climbing Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Clearwater marks his first Tampa Bay–area appearance since 2023, when he sold out Ruth Eckerd Hall. The BayCare Sound’s 4,000-seat bowl offers excellent sight lines and lawn space for blankets under the stars.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to explore the new Coachman Park promenade, grab local seafood, and snag exclusive tour merch. Parking is available at the Harborview Center garage, and rideshare drop-off is steps from the entrance.

