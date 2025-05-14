Lee Brice tickets on sale in Fairfax at EagleBank Arena

Lee Brice returns to the D.C. suburbs on Oct. 23 2025, playing EagleBank Arena at 7:30 p.m. The 10,000-seat George Mason University venue offers easy access off I-66 and ample parking for tailgaters.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and ScoreBigâ€™s no-fee marketplace.

Briceâ€™s Virginia sets traditionally include a special salute to military families. Expect crowd favorites and perhaps a Luke Bryan cameoâ€”both artists share management teams.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; concessions feature local favorite Glory Days Grill. Mason Pond Deck provides covered parking steps from the main entrance.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at EagleBank Arena on October 23 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.