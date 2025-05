Lee Brice tickets on sale in Fargo at Scheels Arena

Lee Brice rolls into North Dakota for a Sept. 27 2025 show at Scheels Arena in Fargo, set for 7 p.m. The hockey barn-turned-concert hall will echo with country power ballads as Brice performs beneath the arena’s new LED ribbon boards.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and ScoreBig without hidden fees.

It’s Brice’s first Fargo date since 2019. Fans can expect a high-octane set backed by Nashville A-list players, plus an acoustic segment featuring “Boy” dedicated to parents in the crowd.

Parking is free on-site; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Coat check will be available for the brisk fall night.

