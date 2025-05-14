Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale in Fargo at Scheels Arena

Lee Brice tickets on sale in Fargo at Scheels Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page5 minutes ago

Lee Brice rolls into North Dakota for a Sept. 27 2025 show at Scheels Arena in Fargo, set for 7 p.m. The hockey barn-turned-concert hall will echo with country power ballads as Brice performs beneath the arenaâ€™s new LED ribbon boards.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and ScoreBig without hidden fees.

Itâ€™s Briceâ€™s first Fargo date since 2019. Fans can expect a high-octane set backed by Nashville A-list players, plus an acoustic segment featuring â€œBoyâ€ dedicated to parents in the crowd.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Parking is free on-site; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Coat check will be available for the brisk fall night.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at Scheels Arena on September 27 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Madeline Page 3 minutes ago
Read More