Lee Brice tickets on sale in Fargo at Scheels Arena

Lee Brice rolls into North Dakota for a Sept. 27 2025 show at Scheels Arena in Fargo, set for 7 p.m. The hockey barn-turned-concert hall will echo with country power ballads as Brice performs beneath the arenaâ€™s new LED ribbon boards.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and ScoreBig without hidden fees.

Itâ€™s Briceâ€™s first Fargo date since 2019. Fans can expect a high-octane set backed by Nashville A-list players, plus an acoustic segment featuring â€œBoyâ€ dedicated to parents in the crowd.

Parking is free on-site; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Coat check will be available for the brisk fall night.

