Lee Brice tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Lee Brice headlines Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sept. 25, 2025. The 7 p.m. show offers downtown Indy skyline views as Brice’s soulful drawl fills the lawn.

Tickets are on sale via Live Nation outlets and fee-free through ScoreBig.

This marks Brice’s first return to Indianapolis since 2021. Expect chart hits, unreleased tracks and maybe an acoustic rendition of “I Don’t Dance” with the canal as backdrop.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; parking is limited—many fans bike the Cultural Trail or ride-share to West Street.

