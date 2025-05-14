Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Lee Brice headlines Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sept. 25, 2025. The 7 p.m. show offers downtown Indy skyline views as Briceâ€™s soulful drawl fills the lawn.

Tickets are on sale via Live Nation outlets and fee-free through ScoreBig.

This marks Briceâ€™s first return to Indianapolis since 2021. Expect chart hits, unreleased tracks and maybe an acoustic rendition of â€œI Donâ€™t Danceâ€ with the canal as backdrop.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; parking is limitedâ€”many fans bike the Cultural Trail or ride-share to West Street.

