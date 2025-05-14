Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

Lee Brice headlines Manhattanâ€™s historic Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 17 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The ornate, 3,500-capacity hall offers balconies close enough to see every guitar lick.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and through ScoreBig.

This is Briceâ€™s first New York City club date since 2018. Expect stripped-down story songs alongside full-band anthems. Bars on each level serve craft cocktails named after his hits.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; the ballroom sits steps from Penn Station for easy transit, and VIP mezzanine tickets include private lounge access.

