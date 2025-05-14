Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale in Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena

Lee Brice heads to the Northeast, playing Portlandâ€™s Cross Insurance Arena on Oct. 18 2025 at 7 p.m. The 8,400-seat downtown arena offers sheltered comfort as autumn sea breezes roll in from Casco Bay.

Briceâ€™s last Maine visit (Bangor Waterfront, 2016) drew thousands. Expect crowd-led harmonies on â€œI Donâ€™t Danceâ€ and surprise covers paying homage to New England rockers.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; attached garage parking is available. Portlandâ€™s famed Old Port eateries sit three blocks away for lobster rolls before the show.

