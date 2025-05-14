Lee Brice tickets on sale in Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena

Lee Brice heads to the Northeast, playing Portlandâ€™s Cross Insurance Arena on Oct. 18 2025 at 7 p.m. The 8,400-seat downtown arena offers sheltered comfort as autumn sea breezes roll in from Casco Bay.

Tickets are on sale now at the Trusted Tix box office and fee-free through ScoreBig.

Briceâ€™s last Maine visit (Bangor Waterfront, 2016) drew thousands. Expect crowd-led harmonies on â€œI Donâ€™t Danceâ€ and surprise covers paying homage to New England rockers.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; attached garage parking is available. Portlandâ€™s famed Old Port eateries sit three blocks away for lobster rolls before the show.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at Cross Insurance Arena on October 18 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.