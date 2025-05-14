Lee Brice tickets on sale in Raleigh at Red Hat Amphitheater

Lee Brice wraps the fall leg of his tour at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh on Oct. 25 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The skyline-framed venue, adjacent to the Convention Center, will pulse with Briceâ€™s signature blend of country and rock.

Tickets are on sale through the Duke Energy Center box office and ScoreBig with no hidden fees.

North Carolina crowds are among Briceâ€™s loudestâ€”expect extended sing-alongs during â€œParking Lot Party.â€ The amphitheaterâ€™s seating tiers and spacious lawn accommodate 6,000 fans, with craft-beer stations highlighting local brews.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; parking is plentiful at the Cabarrus Deck, and the Moore Square bus station sits two blocks away.

