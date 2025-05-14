Lee Brice tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

Lee Brice lands in Chicagoland on Sept. 20, 2025, playing an intimate 4,200-seat show at Rosemont Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Country fans can expect powerhouse vocals in an acoustically tuned hall just steps from Oâ€™Hare and the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district.

Tickets are on sale now at the theater box office and ScoreBig with no hidden service charges.

Briceâ€™s last Chicago appearance was an arena co-headliner; this solo night offers eye-level sight lines and plenty of storytelling. Expect a set list spanning â€œLove Like Crazyâ€ through his latest single â€œDrinkinâ€™ Buddies.â€

Doors open at 6 p.m.; covered parking is adjacent. Grab a pre-show steak at Gibsonâ€™s or a post-concert pint in the Parkâ€™s beer garden.

