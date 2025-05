Lee Brice tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

Lee Brice lands in Chicagoland on Sept. 20, 2025, playing an intimate 4,200-seat show at Rosemont Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Country fans can expect powerhouse vocals in an acoustically tuned hall just steps from O’Hare and the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district.

Tickets are on sale now at the theater box office and ScoreBig with no hidden service charges.

Brice’s last Chicago appearance was an arena co-headliner; this solo night offers eye-level sight lines and plenty of storytelling. Expect a set list spanning “Love Like Crazy” through his latest single “Drinkin’ Buddies.”

Doors open at 6 p.m.; covered parking is adjacent. Grab a pre-show steak at Gibson’s or a post-concert pint in the Park’s beer garden.

