Lee Brice tickets on sale in Waukee at Vibrant Music Hall

Lee Brice hits Iowaâ€™s newest mid-size venue, Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee, on Sept. 26 2025 at 7 p.m. The brand-new, 3,300-seat room boasts top-tier acoustics and easy access off I-80.

Tickets are on sale through venue partner Hy-VeeTix and ScoreBigâ€™s no-fee listings.

The Des Moines metro hasnâ€™t seen Brice since the Iowa State Fair, making this indoor date a hot ticket. Expect a mix of No. 1 singles and deep cuts, plus his trademark humor between songs.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; ample free parking surrounds the Prairie Trail development, and craft-beer options from Kinship Brewing will be poured inside.

