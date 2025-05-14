Lee Brice tickets on sale in Youngstown at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Lee Brice brings his heartfelt country hooks to The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. The river-front green space will echo with sing-alongs to â€œHard to Loveâ€ as Mahoning Valley fans welcome the multi-platinum hitmaker.

Tickets are available now through the amphitheaterâ€™s ticket office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent, no-fee pricing.

This marks Briceâ€™s Youngstown debut. The 4,800-capacity venue sits in Wean Park, within walking distance of downtown breweries and Federal Street restaurantsâ€”perfect for a pre-show bite. Expect a high-energy set, pyrotechnic accents, and acoustic storytelling moments about life on the road.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; lawn-chair rentals and blanket spots are first-come, first-served. On-site parking is limited, so consider the Market Street Bridge garage or Valley Trolley shuttle.

