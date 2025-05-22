Ticketnews Ads
Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Leonid & Friends via Wikimedia Commons

Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page21 seconds ago

Leonid & Friends—the acclaimed Russian ensemble that recreates the sound of classic Chicago horns—will headline The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 3, 2025. Show time is 8 p.m. at the storied Orange County club famous for intimate sets by Hall & Oates, B.B. King and Tom Petty.

Tickets are on sale now at The Coach House box office, but fans can also secure seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no last-minute fees.

Led by founder Leonid Vorobyev, the 11-piece band became a YouTube sensation with pitch-perfect covers of “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.” Their live show features brass-driven renditions of Chicago’s greatest hits plus selections from Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears. Southern California audiences rave about the musicianship—several members are conservatory-trained jazz players who nail every Terry Kath guitar lick and Robert Lamm harmony.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

The Coach House’s 480-seat supper-club layout guarantees every table a clear view of the stage, making it the ideal venue for horn-section intricacies. With only one Orange County date on the band’s fall tour, demand is expected from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Shop for Leonid & Friends tickets at The Coach House on November 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Leonid & Friends tickets at ScoreBig by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Let’s Sing Taylor tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Pabst Theater

Madeline Page 1 second ago
Read More
Les Miserables tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Les Miserables tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Madeline Page 15 seconds ago
Read More
Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

Madeline Page 26 seconds ago
Read More