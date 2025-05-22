Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Leonid & Friends via Wikimedia Commons

Leonid & Friends—the acclaimed Russian ensemble that recreates the sound of classic Chicago horns—will headline The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 3, 2025. Show time is 8 p.m. at the storied Orange County club famous for intimate sets by Hall & Oates, B.B. King and Tom Petty.

Tickets are on sale now at The Coach House box office, but fans can also secure seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no last-minute fees.

Led by founder Leonid Vorobyev, the 11-piece band became a YouTube sensation with pitch-perfect covers of “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.” Their live show features brass-driven renditions of Chicago’s greatest hits plus selections from Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears. Southern California audiences rave about the musicianship—several members are conservatory-trained jazz players who nail every Terry Kath guitar lick and Robert Lamm harmony.

The Coach House’s 480-seat supper-club layout guarantees every table a clear view of the stage, making it the ideal venue for horn-section intricacies. With only one Orange County date on the band’s fall tour, demand is expected from San Diego to Los Angeles.

