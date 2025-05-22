Les Miserables tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Les Miserables extends its Los Angeles engagement with an eight-performance run Oct. 14 – 19, 2025, at the gilded Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Fans who missed the first week now have a second chance to experience the sweeping score, from “I Dreamed a Dream” to the stirring “One Day More,” inside one of America’s most storied Art Deco houses.

Tickets for all dates are on sale. While the theatre box office remains an option, theater-goers can also secure seats on ScoreBig, which lists full prices up front—so there are no hidden fees at checkout.

This touring production features the acclaimed new staging and dramatic projections that drew raves on Broadway and London’s West End. The Pantages’ 2,700 seats, impeccable acoustics and convenient Red Line stop make it an audience favorite from Santa Monica to Silver Lake. Past Les Mis residencies have sold out, driven by L.A.’s robust musical-theatre community and out-of-town visitors eager to see the world’s longest-running musical.

Whether you’re reliving Jean Valjean’s journey or discovering the barricades for the first time, this limited week is expected to move fast—particularly the weekend matinees popular with families.

