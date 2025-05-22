Let’s Sing Taylor tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Pabst Theater

Let’s Sing Taylor | Image taken from Let’s Sing Taylor's official website

Let’s Sing Taylor — A Live Band Celebrating the Music of Taylor Swift hits Milwaukee’s historic Pabst Theater on July 25, 2025. Showtime is 7 p.m. inside the 1,300-seat jewel box known for red-velvet seats and perfect acoustics since 1895.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office, but Swifties can also score seats on ScoreBig, which displays the full ticket price up front—no hidden fees or surprise add-ons.

The touring production delivers a faithful, full-band recreation of Swift’s most anthemic eras, from the banjo-driven “Love Story” to synth-pop smash “Cruel Summer.” Fans are encouraged to wear friendship bracelets and sing along as lead vocalist Kristin Black channels Taylor’s vocal stylings while the band nails every guitar riff, fiddle line and drum fill. The set list spans more than 90 minutes of chart-toppers and beloved deep cuts, complete with costume changes and choreography that mirrors Swift’s stadium concerts.

Pabst Theater’s intimate layout means no seat is farther than 98 feet from the stage—an ideal setting for die-hard fans who missed this summer’s stadium tour. Located steps from the Milwaukee RiverWalk, the venue offers pre-show dining options and easy parking in adjacent structures.

With just one Wisconsin date on the calendar, demand from Madison, Green Bay and Chicagoland fans is likely to push this show to capacity quickly.

