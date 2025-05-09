Life of Agony Announce ‘30 Years of Ugly’ Anniversary Tour

Life of Agony will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their sophmore album Ugly with a headlining “30 Years of Ugly” tour this fall. The band will kick off the run Sept. 19 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and hit markets across North America before launching their European leg in November.

The 25-date trek runs from September 19 to October 5 in the U.S., with stops in Sayreville, NJ, Norwalk, CT, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Cleveland, OH, Flint, MI, Joliet, IL, Leesburg, VA, Reading, PA, Worcester, MA, Hampton Beach, NH, and Patchogue, NY. The tour then heads across the Atlantic for performances in Dornbirn, Munich, Pilsen, Katowice, Berlin, Hannover, Saarbrücken, Eindhoven, Antwerp, Utrecht, Bochum, and Drachten.

General ticket sales for select dates start Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster; for remaining dates, fans should check their local venue’s ticket outlet via the band’s website, lifeofagony.com. Fans can also find tickets on Ticket Club: Life of Agony Tickets.

Formed in 1989 in Brooklyn, New York, Life of Agony broke through with their debut album River Runs Red in 1993 and solidified their place in the alternative metal scene with Ugly in 1995. Over their three-decade career, the band has reunited and released four studio albums.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Life of Agony 30 Years of Ugly Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 19 Broken Goblet, Bensalem, Pennsylvania (with God Forbid) Sept. 20 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey (with Jasta and God Forbid) Sept. 21 District Music Hall, Norwalk, Connecticut (with Jasta) Sept. 23 Jergels, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (with Jasta) Sept. 24 The King of Clubs, Columbus, Ohio (with Jasta) Sept. 26 The Winchester, Cleveland, Ohio (with Jasta) Sept. 27 The Machine Shop, Flint, Michigan (with Jasta) Sept. 28 The Forge, Joliet, Illinois (with Jasta) Sept. 30 Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg, Virginia (with Jasta) Oct. 1 Reverb, Reading, Pennsylvania (with Jasta) Oct. 3 Palladium, Worcester, Massachusetts (with Jasta) Oct. 4 Wally’s, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire (with Jasta) Oct. 5 Stereo Garden, Patchogue, New York (with Jasta) Nov. 4 Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn, Austria (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 7 Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 8 KD Serikova, Pilsen, Czech Republic (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 9 P23, Katowice, Poland Nov. 11 Columbia Club, Berlin, Germany (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 12 Capitol, Hannover, Germany (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 14 The Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 15 Helldorado Festival, Eindhoven, Netherlands Nov. 16 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 18 Tivoli Rotunda, Utrecht, Netherlands (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 19 Zeche, Bochum, Germany (with Ugly Kid Joe) Nov. 20 Iduna, Drachten, Netherlands (with Ugly Kid Joe)

