Lorde Plots ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ in Support of New Album
Lorde announced her Ultrasound World Tour, slated to visit cities across North America and Europe beginning in September.
The Ultrasound World Tour kicks off September 17 at Moody Center in Austin, with stops in Chicago, Nashville and more before wrapping October 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The European leg runs from November 9 in Luxembourg through December 9 in Stockholm, featuring venues in Paris, London, Berlin and more.
The tour comes in support of the singer’s new album, Virgin, scheduled for release on June 27. Additionally, Lorde will be joined by a rotating lineup of special guests throughout the tour, including Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou on select dates.
View this post on Instagram
Ticket presales go live at 10 a.m. local time May 14 via registration through Lorde’s official website. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. local time May 16. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.
This marks Lorde’s third major headlining tour, following her Melodrama World Tour in 2017–18 and her Solar Power Tour in 2022. The New Zealand singer-songwriter first rose to fame at age 16 with her debut single “Royals,” which earned her two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Lorde Ultrasound World Tour Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025
|Moody Center, Austin, Texas!*
|Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
|United Center, Chicago, Illinois!*
|Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
|The Pinnacle, Nashville, Tennessee!*
|Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025
|Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio!*
|Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025
|Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario!*
|Friday, Sept. 26, 2025
|TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts=!
|Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
|Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec=!
|Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025
|Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania=!
|Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025
|Madison Square Garden, New York, New York!*
|Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
|Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!*
|Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
|The Anthem, Washington, D.C.!*
|Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025
|Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia!^
|Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
|Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri!^
|Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin!^
|Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
|Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota!^
|Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado=!
|Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada=!
|Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
|Kia Forum, Inglewood, California=!^
|Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025
|The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, California!^
|Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025
|Moda Center, Portland, Oregon!^
|Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025
|Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington!^
|Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025
|Rockhal, Luxembourg$
|Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
|Zénith de Paris – La Villette, Paris, France%
|Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
|AO Arena, Manchester, U.K.=%
|Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
|O2 Arena, London, England&%
|Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland&%
|Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
|Utilitia Arena, Birmingham, England&%
|Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
|RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland&%
|Monday, Nov. 24, 2025
|AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands&
|Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025
|Forest National, Brussels, Belgium!
|Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
|Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy!
|Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
|Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland!
|Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
|Zenith, Munich, Germany!
|Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
|Palladium, Cologne, Germany!
|Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
|Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany!
|Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
|Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland!
|Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
|K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark!
|Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
|Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden!
SUPPORT KEY:
= Blood Orange
! Japanese House
& Nilüfer Yanya
* Chanel Beads
^ Empress Of
% Jim-E Stack
$ Oklou
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.