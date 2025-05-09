Lorde Plots ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ in Support of New Album

Lorde announced her Ultrasound World Tour, slated to visit cities across North America and Europe beginning in September.

The Ultrasound World Tour kicks off September 17 at Moody Center in Austin, with stops in Chicago, Nashville and more before wrapping October 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The European leg runs from November 9 in Luxembourg through December 9 in Stockholm, featuring venues in Paris, London, Berlin and more.

The tour comes in support of the singer’s new album, Virgin, scheduled for release on June 27. Additionally, Lorde will be joined by a rotating lineup of special guests throughout the tour, including Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou on select dates.

Ticket presales go live at 10 a.m. local time May 14 via registration through Lorde’s official website. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. local time May 16. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.

This marks Lorde’s third major headlining tour, following her Melodrama World Tour in 2017–18 and her Solar Power Tour in 2022. The New Zealand singer-songwriter first rose to fame at age 16 with her debut single “Royals,” which earned her two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lorde Ultrasound World Tour Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 Moody Center, Austin, Texas!* Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 United Center, Chicago, Illinois!* Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 The Pinnacle, Nashville, Tennessee!* Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio!* Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario!* Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts=! Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec=! Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania=! Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 Madison Square Garden, New York, New York!* Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!* Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.!* Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia!^ Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri!^ Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin!^ Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota!^ Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado=! Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada=! Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 Kia Forum, Inglewood, California=!^ Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, California!^ Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon!^ Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington!^ Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 Rockhal, Luxembourg$ Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 Zénith de Paris – La Villette, Paris, France% Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 AO Arena, Manchester, U.K.=% Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 O2 Arena, London, England&% Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland&% Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 Utilitia Arena, Birmingham, England&% Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland&% Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands& Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium! Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy! Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland! Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 Zenith, Munich, Germany! Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 Palladium, Cologne, Germany! Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany! Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland! Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark! Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden!

SUPPORT KEY:

= Blood Orange

! Japanese House

& Nilüfer Yanya

* Chanel Beads

^ Empress Of

% Jim-E Stack

$ Oklou

