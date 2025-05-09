Ticketnews Ads
Lorde tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Lorde heads to Metro Atlanta for an Oct. 7 2025 concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Seats are on sale through the arena and on ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden service charges.

The 13,000‑seat venue gives Peach State fans a chance to hear chart‑toppers like “Royals” alongside the latest cuts from Lorde’s forthcoming project. Her last Georgia visit—a 2018 Fox Theatre sell‑out—earned praise for its cutting‑edge visuals.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

This suburban stop is conveniently located off I‑85, offering ample parking and MARTA access for Atlanta concertgoers.

Shop for Lorde tickets at Gas South Arena on October 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lorde tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More