Lorde tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde heads to Metro Atlanta for an Oct. 7 2025 concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Seats are on sale through the arena and on ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden service charges.

The 13,000‑seat venue gives Peach State fans a chance to hear chart‑toppers like “Royals” alongside the latest cuts from Lorde’s forthcoming project. Her last Georgia visit—a 2018 Fox Theatre sell‑out—earned praise for its cutting‑edge visuals.

This suburban stop is conveniently located off I‑85, offering ample parking and MARTA access for Atlanta concertgoers.

