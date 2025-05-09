Lorde tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde lands in Las Vegas on Oct. 17 2025 for a one‑night engagement at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, which lists tickets without concealed fees.

The Vegas stop caps a West Coast weekend run and promises high production values befitting the Strip. Expect surprise mashups, dazzling pyrotechnics and the communal sing‑along of signature closer “Green Light.”

MGM Grand Garden has hosted legendary pop residencies, and Lorde’s introspective yet anthemic style will add a fresh chapter to its storied calendar.

