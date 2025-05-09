Ticketnews Ads
Lorde tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Lorde lands in Las Vegas on Oct. 17 2025 for a one‑night engagement at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, which lists tickets without concealed fees.

The Vegas stop caps a West Coast weekend run and promises high production values befitting the Strip. Expect surprise mashups, dazzling pyrotechnics and the communal sing‑along of signature closer “Green Light.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

MGM Grand Garden has hosted legendary pop residencies, and Lorde’s introspective yet anthemic style will add a fresh chapter to its storied calendar.

Shop for Lorde tickets at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 17, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lorde tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More