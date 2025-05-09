Lorde tickets on sale in Montréal at Centre Bell

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde brings her evocative alt‑pop to Centre Bell in Montréal, Québec, on Sept. 27, 2025. The Saturday‑night stop is one of only two Canadian dates on her autumn itinerary, giving Québec fans a rare chance to see the multi‑Grammy winner up close.

Tickets are available now via the arena box office and ScoreBig, where buyers avoid surprise service charges.

Lorde’s Montréal appearances have historically sold out in minutes—her 2017 Metropolis show became an instant classic thanks to a French‑language cover of “Homemade Dynamite.” Expect similar local nods as she debuts songs rumored to appear on her forthcoming studio album.

The energy of Centre Bell coupled with Lorde’s dynamic staging—towering LED columns, kinetic platforms and a live band that blends electronics with strings—promises an immersive night of music and connection.

Shop for Lorde tickets at Centre Bell on September 27, 2025

