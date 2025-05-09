Lorde tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, on Oct. 1, 2025. Showtime is 7 p.m., marking her first Garden headliner since 2018.

Tickets are available through the MSG box office or on ScoreBig—the fan‑friendly site with no hidden ticket fees.

New York crowds helped propel Lorde’s meteoric rise when she played a sold‑out Webster Hall in 2014. The 2025 arena date is expected to feature fresh visuals inspired by her coastal upbringing and the urban pulse of NYC.

With a live band that morphs synth‑pop minimalism into arena‑sized anthems, Lorde’s Garden set will likely weave staples like “Team” and “Supercut” into new songs teased for release later this year. Fans can anticipate cameos from New York‑based collaborators and a signature cover or two.

