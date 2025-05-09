Ticketnews Ads
Lorde tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Lorde concludes her Pacific Northwest swing with an Oct. 21 2025 show at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets are on sale via the arena and through ScoreBig, where fans see transparent pricing.

Portland audiences famously embraced Lorde’s improvisational encore during her 2018 Memorial Coliseum gig. Look for similar spontaneous moments as she debuts new tracks rumored to feature indie‑folk influences.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Moda Center’s top‑tier sound and downtown location make it an ideal finale for the West Coast leg of the tour.

Shop for Lorde tickets at Moda Center on October 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lorde tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More