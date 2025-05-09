Lorde tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde concludes her Pacific Northwest swing with an Oct. 21 2025 show at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets are on sale via the arena

Portland audiences famously embraced Lorde’s improvisational encore during her 2018 Memorial Coliseum gig. Look for similar spontaneous moments as she debuts new tracks rumored to feature indie‑folk influences.

Moda Center’s top‑tier sound and downtown location make it an ideal finale for the West Coast leg of the tour.

