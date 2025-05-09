Lorde tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde will light up Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on Sept. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. The New Zealand pop visionary behind the smash hits “Royals” and “Green Light” returns to Canada with a new stage production that pairs her introspective lyrics with immersive visuals.

Tickets for the Sept. 24 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Scotiabank Arena box office or secure seats on ScoreBig, the marketplace that lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The Toronto date is part of Lorde’s fall 2025 trek across North America, her first arena run since the “Solar Power” cycle. Early setlists promise a career‑spanning mix that moves from the brooding “Ribs” to the euphoric “Perfect Places,” alongside brand‑new material teased on social media.

Toronto audiences have always greeted Lorde with sold‑out crowds—her 2018 appearance at the same venue drew rave reviews for its striking production and raw vocal power. Expect the 2025 return to amplify that energy with updated lighting, choreography and a set list shaped by fan requests.

