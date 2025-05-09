Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Lynyrd Skynyrd (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Lynyrd Skynyrd roar into Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., keeping the Southern‑rock flame burning with classics like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Tickets can be secured at the arena box office or through ScoreBig. Buying on ScoreBig means fee‑inclusive pricing and the opportunity to unlock 10 percent savings by entering TICKETNEWS10.

After announcing their “Farewell Tour” several years ago, the Rock Hall inductees continue to celebrate their legacy with powerful live shows featuring co‑founder Gary Rossington’s hand‑picked lineup. High‑octane guitar solos and anthemic choruses remain the centerpiece.

The Pacific Coliseum date offers British Columbia fans a rare chance to witness rock‑and‑roll history. Previous Vancouver stops have sold out quickly, so acting fast is advised.

