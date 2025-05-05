Mammoth WVH in Charlotte tickets on sale

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans of cutting-edge rock won’t want to miss Mammoth WVH when they roll into The Fillmore – Charlotte on November 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. Helmed by Wolfgang Van Halen, this band has quickly established itself as a powerful presence in the rock scene, merging modern-rock elements with a nod to classic influences. Charlotte is set to be one of the hottest stops on their fall tour.

The Fillmore – Charlotte is known for its industrial-chic atmosphere and high-quality acoustics, making it a prime spot to experience Mammoth WVH’s robust sound. The venue’s standing-room design brings fans close to the action, enhancing every guitar riff and drum beat for an immersive concert experience. Add the energy of a Charlotte crowd, and you have all the ingredients for an unforgettable night.

Tickets are on sale now, both at The Fillmore – Charlotte box office and through ScoreBig. For fans looking to avoid hidden fees and secure a great deal, ScoreBig offers a stress-free ticket-buying process. Claim your place at this much-anticipated performance and get ready for an evening full of infectious riffs and heavy beats that define Mammoth WVH’s signature style.

Whether you’ve followed the band since Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut or are just discovering them, this concert is a perfect opportunity to witness their captivating sound live. Make sure you’re part of what promises to be a standout event on Charlotte’s music calendar.

