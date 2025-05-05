Mammoth WVH in Houston tickets on sale

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mammoth WVH is set to shake the stage at House of Blues – Houston on November 5, 2025, at 6 p.m. Led by Wolfgang Van Halen, the band has quickly garnered a devoted following, thanks to an engaging blend of modern rock flair and classic rock heritage. Houston fans can look forward to an evening filled with guitar-driven anthems and a powerful live show that sets Mammoth WVH apart.

House of Blues – Houston is celebrated for its warm Southern hospitality and top-quality sound production. Located in the heart of downtown, the venue has long been a destination for music lovers eager to experience big-name acts in an up-close setting. With Mammoth WVH’s raw energy and skilled musicianship, attendees are guaranteed a memorable concert experience.

Tickets to this highly anticipated show are now on sale at the House of Blues – Houston box office. Additionally, fans can purchase seats through ScoreBig, a respected platform that offers transparent pricing without hidden fees. Secure your spot early so you can be front and center when Wolfgang Van Halen and his band unleash their signature sound on the Houston crowd.

From driving rock riffs to melodic vocals, Mammoth WVH is known for putting on a performance that resonates with longtime rock fans and new audiences alike. Don’t miss your chance to join in the excitement and see firsthand why the band’s live performances are earning rave reviews nationwide.

Shop for Mammoth WVH tickets at House Of Blues – Houston on November 5, 2025

