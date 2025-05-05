Mammoth WVH in Las Vegas tickets on sale

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mammoth WVH is bringing their dynamic rock sound to House of Blues – Las Vegas on November 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Formed by Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legendary Eddie Van Halen, the band has been making waves across the rock scene with a fusion of classic riffs and modern energy. This one-night-only event is set to fill the iconic House of Blues with powerful performances that you won’t want to miss.

House of Blues – Las Vegas is located on the Las Vegas Strip, renowned for hosting standout acts in an intimate yet electric atmosphere. Expect a mix of new material and fan-favorite tracks, all amplified by the top-notch acoustics that have made this venue a must-play location for rock musicians. Whether you’re a longtime follower of Mammoth WVH or simply looking for a night of live music in Las Vegas, this show is sure to be a highlight of the fall concert calendar.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue’s box office. Fans can also purchase seats through ScoreBig, a trusted source for major event tickets without hidden fees. This is a prime opportunity to secure your spot and witness the electric stage presence and musicianship that have put Mammoth WVH on the map.

Don’t delay—Las Vegas audiences are primed for this explosive performance, and tickets are expected to move fast. Make plans now to be part of an unforgettable night of rock that will echo on the Strip long after the last guitar note fades.

