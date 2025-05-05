Mammoth WVH in Montclair tickets on sale

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rock fans in the Northeast should mark their calendars for November 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., when Mammoth WVH descends on the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey. Founded by Wolfgang Van Halen, this emerging powerhouse has been impressing crowds nationwide with its robust mix of modern rock and classic influences.

The Wellmont Theatre, originally built in 1922, boasts a storied history and top-tier acoustics, lending a distinctive atmosphere to each performance it hosts. Over the years, it has grown into a premier stop for nationally known acts, thanks to its blend of historic charm and state-of-the-art sound. With Mammoth WVH at the helm, fans can expect a riveting set that showcases intricate musicianship and heartfelt vocals.

Tickets to this high-energy event are on sale now at the Wellmont Theatre box office, and are also available via ScoreBig. Those opting for ScoreBig will benefit from transparent pricing and zero hidden fees—an ideal solution for securing great seats at a fair price. Don’t miss your chance to see why Mammoth WVH is quickly becoming a name synonymous with rock’s evolving landscape.

From heavy-hitting riffs to melodic interludes, the band’s music spans a range of influences that keep every set fresh and captivating. Get ready to join an enthusiastic New Jersey crowd for an electrifying evening that will underscore Mammoth WVH’s rising star status in rock music.

