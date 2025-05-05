Mammoth WVH in Silver Spring tickets on sale

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mammoth WVH will light up The Fillmore Silver Spring on November 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. Led by Wolfgang Van Halen, the band has carved out a dedicated fan base with an infectious blend of rock anthems, soulful vocals, and driving rhythms. Audiences in Silver Spring can look forward to a live show that embodies the raw energy and showmanship fans have come to expect from this rising act.

The Fillmore Silver Spring is a renowned venue in Maryland’s vibrant music scene. It offers a modern yet comfortable ambiance, making it ideal for concerts that pack a punch. Rock aficionados can anticipate an evening of memorable guitar solos and high-octane performances, all enhanced by the venue’s state-of-the-art sound system. Mammoth WVH’s unique style stands out among modern rock outfits, and The Fillmore is perfectly suited to showcase their talents.

Tickets are available at the box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers can avoid hidden service fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Wolfgang Van Halen’s work or newly interested in the band’s dynamic sound, this performance promises to be a can’t-miss event. Don’t wait—grab your tickets now and prepare to be blown away by one of rock’s most exciting new voices.

With their powerful stage presence and distinctive songs, Mammoth WVH has become a must-see act for rock enthusiasts everywhere. Secure your spot to experience a show brimming with musical talent, amplified by the welcoming crowd in Silver Spring.

