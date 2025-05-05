Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Cleveland stop at Agora Theatre

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rock fans in Cleveland have a date to circle: Mammoth WVH—the hard‑hitting project fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen—will bring its 2025 U.S. tour to the Agora Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The show arrives on the heels of the band’s acclaimed sophomore release, “Mammoth II,” and promises a night of thunderous riffing and melodic hooks.

Tickets are on sale now at the Agora box office and through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden fees and an extra 10% discount when fans enter promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout.

Led by Wolfgang on vocals and guitar, Mammoth WVH exploded onto rock radio with its chart‑topping single “Distance” and has since toured arenas with Metallica and Seether. Backed by an elite live lineup, the group’s shows feature muscular musicianship, heartfelt tributes to Wolfgang’s father Eddie, and the kind of communal sing‑alongs Cleveland crowds live for.

The Agora’s intimate 1,800‑capacity main room means early buyers will snag the best sightlines for one of hard rock’s fastest‑rising acts.

Shop for Mammoth WVH tickets at Agora Theatre on November 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mammoth WVH tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.