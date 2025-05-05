Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Columbus show at KEMBA Live!

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Columbus will rumble on Thursday, Nov. 20 when Mammoth WVH hits the stage at KEMBA Live! for a 7 p.m. set packed with high‑octane rock anthems. The Van Halen heir and his bandmates are fresh off spring dates supporting Seether and are ready to headline Ohio’s capital with material from 2023’s “Mammoth II.”

Expect Wolfgang to showcase his multi‑instrumental prowess while guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan trade solos over Garrett Whitlock’s thunderous drums. Previous Columbus stops have sold out quickly, so locking in seats early is advised.

