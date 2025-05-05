Ticketnews Ads
Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Columbus show at KEMBA Live!

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Columbus show at KEMBA Live!

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page9 seconds ago

Columbus will rumble on Thursday, Nov. 20 when Mammoth WVH hits the stage at KEMBA Live! for a 7 p.m. set packed with high‑octane rock anthems. The Van Halen heir and his bandmates are fresh off spring dates supporting Seether and are ready to headline Ohio’s capital with material from 2023’s “Mammoth II.”

Tickets are available at the venue and through ScoreBig, where fans avoid junk fees and unlock an additional 10% savings by entering TICKETNEWS10.

Expect Wolfgang to showcase his multi‑instrumental prowess while guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan trade solos over Garrett Whitlock’s thunderous drums. Previous Columbus stops have sold out quickly, so locking in seats early is advised.

Shop for Mammoth WVH tickets at KEMBA Live! on November 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mammoth WVH tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Wet Leg to rock Minneapolis’ First Avenue Sept. 9 – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Aly & AJ Columbus tickets on sale for KEMBA Live! concert

Aly & AJ Columbus tickets on sale for KEMBA Live! concert

Madeline Page 16 seconds ago
Read More
Wet Leg schedules Chicago stop at The Salt Shed Sept. 10 – tickets on sale

Wet Leg schedules Chicago stop at The Salt Shed Sept. 10 – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 23 seconds ago
Read More