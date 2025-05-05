Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Denver show at Ogden Theatre

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Denver’s historic Ogden Theatre will shake on Wednesday, Dec. 3 when Mammoth WVH headlines a 7 p.m. mountain‑time set packed with muscular riffs and soaring melodies. The band, formed and fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, is touring in support of 2023’s “Mammoth II,” its second album of arena‑ready rock.

The Ogden’s intimate 1,600‑seat layout places fans within shouting distance of the stage, making this a rare chance to see the group before it graduates to Denver’s larger rooms. Expect favorites “Take a Bow” and “Distance” alongside fiery new cuts and perhaps a surprise cover nodding to Wolfgang’s legendary lineage.

