Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Oklahoma City show at Diamond Ballroom

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Oklahoma City gets loud on Friday, Nov. 28 when Mammoth WVH takes over the historic Diamond Ballroom for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Wolfgang Van Halen’s group continues to ride the momentum of “Mammoth II” as it plays some of the most storied midsize rooms in the U.S.

Tickets are on sale now at the Diamond Ballroom box office and through ScoreBig—where transparent pricing and promo code TICKETNEWS10 shave 10% off every purchase.

Fans can expect shredding guitar duels, sing‑along choruses and perhaps a subtle nod to Wolfgang’s late father Eddie in an extended solo section. The Ballroom’s 1,000‑capacity floor means this one should move quickly.

