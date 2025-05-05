Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Onamia show at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Northern Minnesota gets its turn when Mammoth WVH sets up inside the Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center in Onamia on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. The stop lands midway through a fall headline run that highlights tracks from “Mammoth II” alongside breakout hit “Distance.”

Led by Wolfgang Van Halen—who recorded every instrument on the band’s studio albums—Mammoth WVH has earned a reputation for no‑tracks, all‑live performances that lean into ripping guitar solos and sing‑along choruses.

Nestled along Lake Mille Lacs, the Event Center offers up‑close sightlines, making this a rare opportunity for central‑state rockers to catch the group before it jumps back to arena support slots in 2026.

