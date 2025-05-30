Maryland Deathfest Announces First Wave of Artists for 2026 Festival

Less than a week after concluding its 2025 edition, Maryland Deathfest has begun laying the groundwork for its 2026 return. Festival organizers announced the first wave of confirmed performers, naming 22 acts for next year’s lineup.

Among the lineup are Bay Area thrash veterans Death Angel, who are scheduled to perform their 1990 album Act III in its entirety. Also set to appear is Destruction, who will deliver a complete performance of their 1985 debut Infernal Overkill. Another addition is Batushka and Grave.

The initial announcement also includes The Crown, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, Blood Red Throne, and Wolfheart, Cephalotripsy, Putridity, and Torsofuck. Anatomia, Dead Void, and Wrathprayer will also make appearances.

Organizers noted that this announcement marks only the beginning of the 2026 lineup reveal.

“We’re just getting started and approximately 80 more bands, including headliners, will be announced over the next few months,” the Maryland Deathfest team said in a statement released Thursday.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Deathfest website.

A complete list of the first wave of artists can be found below:

Maryland Deathfest First Wave of Artists Lineup 2026