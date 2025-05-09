Meghan Trainor tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Meghan Trainor (image via ScoreBig)

Meghan Trainor brings her upbeat pop swagger to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The 7:30 p.m. concert will showcase her latest album alongside chart‑toppers “All About That Bass” and “Made You Look.”

Fans can grab seats via the arena box office or ScoreBig, where transparent prices and discount code TICKETNEWS10 keep budgets in check.

Trainor’s confident lyrics and retro‑inspired hooks have earned her a Grammy for Best New Artist and billions of global streams. Her 2025 tour features an expanded live band and dynamic staging designed to turn arenas into giant dance parties.

Pacific Coliseum’s spacious floor and tiered seating guarantee clear views for screaming teens and nostalgic millennials alike. Located on the PNE grounds, the venue is easily accessible by SkyTrain and offers ample parking for out‑of‑towners.

