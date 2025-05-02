Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls in Providence: tickets on sale

Indigo Girls (Photo: Bryan Ledgard - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Rock aficionados are set for a special treat when Melissa Etheridge teams up with the Indigo Girls for a memorable performance at The Vets in Providence, Rhode Island, on September 15, 2025. The storied venue—renowned for hosting some of the biggest names in music—will provide an intimate setting to witness two iconic acts share the stage. Fans can expect an evening filled with powerhouse vocals, soulful guitar riffs, and the collaborative energy that has defined both Etheridge’s and Indigo Girls’ remarkable careers.

Tickets for this special night of rock and roll are on sale now. Secure your seats directly through The Vets box office, or explore ScoreBig for deals that come with no hidden ticket fees. Whether you’ve followed Melissa Etheridge’s Grammy-winning career from its earliest days or you’re a longtime devotee of the Indigo Girls’ emotive folk-rock, this concert promises to deliver a blend of hits and new material that will enthrall audiences.

Melissa Etheridge is celebrated for her raw vocal power and confessional songwriting style, producing anthems like “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One.” Similarly, the Indigo Girls—Amy Ray and Emily Saliers—have consistently captivated fans with their stirring harmonies and activism through music. The blend of their distinctive voices and styles is sure to create a memorable night of synergy and camaraderie on stage. Don’t miss the chance to catch this collaborative performance in the heart of Providence.

