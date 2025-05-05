MercyMe in Bemidji: Tickets on Sale Now

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

Christian music fans in northern Minnesota can look forward to a heartfelt night of worship and uplifting music as MercyMe heads to The Sanford Center in Bemidji on October 18. Known for their soulful hits like “I Can Only Imagine” and multiple Dove Award-winning albums, MercyMe has become one of the most beloved names in contemporary Christian music. Their live performances are praised for both the band’s inspiring message and their electrifying stage presence, offering a meaningful experience for concertgoers of all ages.

Tickets for this one-night event are on sale now. You can purchase them directly from The Sanford Center’s box office or opt for ScoreBig, which provides seats to major concerts and events without hidden fees. This is an excellent opportunity for longtime fans and newcomers alike to witness the passion and energy that sets MercyMe apart from the rest.

Having performed for sold-out audiences across the country, MercyMe continues to captivate listeners with their chart-topping hits and deeply personal lyrics. Whether you’ve followed them from the start or are just discovering their music, you’ll be moved by the powerful performances and testimonies woven throughout the show.

MercyMe at The Sanford Center on October 18, 2025

