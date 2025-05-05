MercyMe in Columbia: Tickets on Sale Now

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

Inspirational music will fill Mizzou Arena on October 23 when MercyMe brings their uplifting concert experience to Columbia, Missouri. This award-winning group, celebrated for combining powerful lyrics with resonant melodies, has connected with audiences worldwide for over two decades. From worship anthems to radio-friendly hits, MercyMe’s setlists span their extensive catalog and promise a meaningful evening that both longtime fans and new listeners can enjoy.

Tickets are now available for purchase, with two easy ways to get your seat: at the Mizzou Arena box office or through ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets without hidden fees. Whether you’re part of the college community or traveling from elsewhere in Missouri, this is your chance to see one of contemporary Christian music’s premier acts live in concert.

MercyMe’s shows are known for their passionate performances and interactive worship moments. The band’s commitment to spreading hope through music has cemented their reputation as a must-see live act. Come ready to sing along to fan favorites and discover new tracks from their recent releases, all delivered with MercyMe’s trademark blend of sincerity and showmanship.

Shop for MercyMe tickets at Mizzou Arena on October 23, 2025

