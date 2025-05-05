MercyMe in Grand Forks: Tickets on Sale Now

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

Contemporary Christian chart-toppers MercyMe are set to bring their uplifting music and heartfelt performances to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on October 30. The band’s compelling mix of worship, pop rock rhythms and meaningful lyrics has earned them numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations.

Tickets for this inspiring evening are already on sale. You can stop by the Alerus Center box office or purchase your seats online through ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees. This is a prime opportunity for fans across the state to experience MercyMe’s moving music live, complete with sing-along moments that are sure to make memories.

With decades of touring experience, MercyMe has cultivated a dynamic stage show that blends intimate moments of worship with high-energy performances. Attendees can expect beloved classics like “Even If” and “Flawless” alongside newer tracks that maintain the band’s sincere message of hope. Don’t miss the chance to be encouraged and entertained by a group that consistently delivers spiritually resonant music in a concert setting you won’t soon forget.

Shop for MercyMe tickets at Alerus Center on October 30, 2025

