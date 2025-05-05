MercyMe & Natalie Grant in Bismarck: Tickets on Sale Now

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

North Dakota audiences will get a powerful double bill on October 31, when MercyMe teams up with Natalie Grant for a special performance at the Bismarck Event Center. MercyMe, renowned for their uplifting Christian music and multi-platinum status, will share the stage with Grant, a celebrated vocalist in her own right. This collaboration promises an unforgettable night of praise, worship and exceptional vocal talent.

Tickets for this must-see concert are on sale now. Grab yours at the Bismarck Event Center box office or through ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees on every ticket purchase. Fans of MercyMe’s dynamic worship anthems and Grant’s soulful, heartfelt delivery will find a unique blending of styles during this rare co-headlining event.

Expect to hear chart-toppers from MercyMe’s expansive discography, as well as Grant’s moving ballads, creating an evening that celebrates faith and community in a memorable way. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a newcomer drawn to the message of hope these artists share, this show is sure to leave you inspired.

Shop for MercyMe & Natalie Grant tickets at Bismarck Event Center on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on MercyMe & Natalie Grant tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.