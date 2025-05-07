MercyMe tickets on sale in Biloxi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

MercyMe brings its uplifting blend of contemporary Christian rock to Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Sept. 26, 2025. Joined by fellow faith-music favorites TobyMac and Matthew West, the Friday-night bill promises an evening packed with soaring choruses, powerful testimonies and the chart-topping hits that have made MercyMe one of the genre’s most decorated bands.

Tickets for the Biloxi date are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office, but seats are also available through ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden service fees.

Since breaking through with “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe has collected multiple Dove Awards, Grammy nominations and platinum albums. Concertgoers can expect a live set that blends worship favorites like “Even If” with newer tracks from their 2024 release, Always Only Jesus. Add in the energetic hip-hop pop of TobyMac and Matthew West’s storyteller songwriting, and this tour stop shapes up as one of the region’s standout faith-music gatherings of the year.

Biloxi’s 15,000-seat arena has welcomed MercyMe several times over the past decade, and each visit has drawn enthusiastic Gulf Coast crowds. With the group’s latest album still climbing Christian radio charts, demand for this fall performance is expected to be strong—secure your spot early.

