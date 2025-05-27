‘MJ the Musical’ Announces New Cast Additions for National Tour

The national tour of “MJ the Musical” welcomed Melvin Gray Jr. to its principal cast. Gray Jr. began alternating in the title role of Michael Jackson on May 20 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He will share the role with current lead Jordan Markus, performing twice weekly.

Additional cast changes took effect on May 20 including Bryce A. Holmes, who currently plays Little Marlon, assumed the role of Little Michael, while Austin Rankin joined the company from the Broadway production to take over as Little Marlon.

The touring cast includes Erik Hamilton as Michael, Quentin Blanton Jr. as Little Michael, and Bane Griffith as Little Michael through May 18. Other principal roles feature Devin Bowles as Joseph Jackson, Rob J. Daughtry as Berry Gordy, Josh A. Dawson as Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones, Anthony J. Garcia as Alejandro, Cecilia Petrush as Rachel, Jed Resnick as Dave, and Anastasia Talley as Katherine Jackson. A company of ensemble members and swings supports the production.

“MJ the Musical” premiered on Broadway in December 2021 at the Neil Simon Theatre, officially opening in February 2022. The production went on to win four Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for Myles Frost, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, and Best Sound Design of a Musical.

The show features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and incorporates a score of some of Michael Jackson’s most iconic hits. Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon helms the production, with scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The creative team also includes projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, and orchestrations by David Holcenberg and Webb.

Produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, “MJ the Musical” continues to tour across the United States. Full tour dates, casting updates, and ticket information can be found at MJTheMusical.com.