MJ – The Musical in Chicago: tickets on sale

MJ – The Musical moon-walks into the Windy City this summer, settling in for a three-week engagement at the Nederlander Theatre at Ford Center for the Performing Arts from August 12–31, 2025. Told through the lens of Michael Jackson’s record-breaking 1992 “Dangerous” tour rehearsals, the Tony-winning show dives into the King of Pop’s life story, pairing his most iconic hits (“Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and more) with electrifying choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Fans can now secure seats for any of the 24 performances. Tickets are available directly from the Nederlander Theatre box office, but you can also find great deals at ScoreBig—always with no hidden ticket fees—so you know exactly what you’ll pay before you moon-walk through checkout.

This Chicago stop is part of the first national tour of MJ following its smash-hit Broadway debut. Early tour stops have drawn rave reviews for their high-energy staging and note-perfect band, while the Chicago engagement offers Midwestern audiences a rare chance to experience Broadway production values without the trip to New York. Whether you’re a lifelong fan who “Can’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” or you just want to thrill the theatre-lover in your life, MJ – The Musical promises a hit-filled night out.

