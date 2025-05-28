Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse will bring its trademark indie-rock energy to MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 15, 2025, with the show set to begin at 8 p.m. Fans can look forward to a setlist that balances breakout favorites such as “Float On” and “Dashboard” with deeper catalog cuts from the band’s three-decade career.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 performance are on sale now. While the venue box office is an option, concertgoers can also secure seats through ScoreBig, the online marketplace that offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Modest Mouse last played Boston in 2023, drawing raves for front man Isaac Brock’s gritty vocals and the group’s off-kilter guitar interplay. MGM Music Hall’s state-of-the-art acoustics should provide an ideal backdrop for the Pacific Northwest outfit’s expansive soundscapes. The 5,000-capacity space is attached to Fenway Park, giving patrons an easy commute via the Kenmore Green Line stop.

This autumn stretch follows a busy festival season for the band, which recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its platinum-selling album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.” Expect fresh arrangements of familiar tracks alongside previews of new material rumored to be in the works.

