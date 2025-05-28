Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Brooklyn Paramount debut

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse will headline the newly restored Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 21, 2025, with a 7 p.m. curtain that marks the venue’s first major indie-rock engagement since its 2024 reopening. The Art Deco landmark—once a 1920s movie palace—now boasts a 2,600-seat concert configuration.

Tickets are on sale through the theater box office and ScoreBig, which offers upfront pricing with no add-on surprises.

The band’s Brooklyn appearance sits at the midpoint of its fall run and offers tri-state fans another shot at signature hits “Ocean Breathes Salty” and “Gravity Rides Everything.” The Paramount’s cutting-edge lighting rig should complement Modest Mouse’s kaleidoscopic live production, famous for swapping instruments mid-song.

Concertgoers can explore Fort Greene’s vibrant dining scene before taking their seats beneath the venue’s famed ceiling stars. With only one Big Apple date this tour, expect demand to be brisk.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 21, 2025

