Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Huntington stop at Paramount Theatre

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse rolls onto Long Island Oct. 20, 2025, for an 8 p.m. headliner inside Huntington’s Paramount Theatre. The 1,573-seat room, revered for its intimate sightlines, will offer fans a chance to catch the Grammy-nominated rockers up close.

Tickets are available via the Paramount box office or ScoreBig, whose marketplace provides transparent, fee-free pricing.

Since opening in 2011, the Paramount has hosted icons from Billy Idol to Jack White. Modest Mouse’s appearance continues that streak, pairing the venue’s classic marquee with the band’s genre-blending soundscapes and unpredictable set lists.

Long Island devotees should expect staples like “Paper Thin Walls” alongside newer singles from 2021’s “The Golden Casket.” With front man Isaac Brock’s sharp-edged lyricism at the helm, the night promises the push-and-pull dynamic that made the group a festival favorite.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Paramount Theatre – Huntington on Oct. 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Modest Mouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.