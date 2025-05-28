Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Kingston date at Ulster PAC

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse heads upstate Oct. 17, 2025, for an 8 p.m. show at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston. The historic 1,500-seat theater offers an intimate setting to experience the band’s genre-defying blend of jagged riffs, jittery rhythms and introspective lyrics.

Tickets are available now through both the Ulster PAC box office and ScoreBig, where fees are transparent and discounted pricing is often available.

Kingston marks a rare Hudson Valley stop for the Washington-based outfit, whose recent tours have leaned heavily on larger metro hubs. Fans can expect a career-spanning set peppered with crowd-pleasers “Lampshades on Fire” and “We Are Between,” plus deep cuts for longtime devotees.

The Ulster PAC, built in 1927, has undergone extensive restoration in recent years, pairing vintage ambiance with modern production standards. That mix of old and new mirrors Modest Mouse’s penchant for fusing lo-fi aesthetics with lush instrumental layers.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Ulster Performing Arts Center on Oct. 17, 2025

