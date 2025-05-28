Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Washington show at The Anthem

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse will light up The Anthem on Washington’s Wharf Oct. 18, 2025, with an 8 p.m. set that promises panoramic views and punchy sonics. The 6,000-capacity venue’s adjustable ceiling and top-tier line-array speakers make it a favorite stop for touring rock acts.

Tickets are on sale through The Anthem’s box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats for major concerts without tacking on hidden service charges.

The band’s last D.C. appearance sold out the same venue in 2022, bolstered by a set list heavy on “The Lonesome Crowded West” fan favorites. This return lands amid a stretch of fall dates celebrating the ensemble’s storied back catalog and teasing new work reportedly produced by Big Boi of Outkast fame.

Concertgoers arriving early can explore the Wharf’s waterfront dining before settling in for Modest Mouse’s kaleidoscopic show—known to feature everything from banjos to stand-up bass. Expect the communal sing-along of “Float On” to shake the venue’s movable balconies.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at The Anthem on Oct. 18, 2025

