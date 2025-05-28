Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Denver at Mission Ballroom

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse will rumble Mission Ballroom in Denver on Oct. 1 2025 at 8 p.m., treating Front Range fans to indie-rock anthems beneath the venue’s sweeping LED ceiling.

Tickets are available through the ballroom box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service fees and delivers them straight to your phone.

The Isaac Brock-led outfit is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” meaning “Float On,” “Ocean Breathes Salty” and deep cuts alike should make the set. Denver’s state-of-the-art room features a moveable stage that keeps sight lines crisp from rail to balcony, while RiNo’s brewery district offers pre-show patio pints just steps away.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Mission Ballroom on October 1 2025

