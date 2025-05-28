Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Detroit at The Fillmore

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page22 hours ago

Modest Mouse shakes the crimson-and-gold Fillmore Detroit Oct. 11 2025 at 7 p.m., delivering indie classics inside Motor City’s former State Theatre.

Tickets are live at the venue and, fee-free, on ScoreBig.

Expect soaring disco ball reflections during “Float On,” plus new cuts that layer atmospheric synths atop gritty guitar riffs. Comerica Park pubs offer quick bites before doors open; afterwards, Greektown late-night eats await.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at The Fillmore Detroit on October 11 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Modest Mouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

