Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Nashville at The Pinnacle

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse descends on The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards Oct. 9 2025 8 p.m., adding alternative edge to Music City’s skyline-hugging new amphitheater.

Purchase tickets at the venue or via ScoreBig for fee-free checkout and mobile delivery.

The open-air setting promises river breezes as Brock & Co. rip through “Lampshades on Fire” and “We Are Between.” Pre-show, grab hot chicken in The Gulch; post-show, stroll Broadway neon under the Tennessee stars.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at The Pinnacle on October 9 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Modest Mouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.