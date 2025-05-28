Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Nashville at The Pinnacle

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Nashville at The Pinnacle

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page23 hours ago

Modest Mouse descends on The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards Oct. 9 2025 8 p.m., adding alternative edge to Music City’s skyline-hugging new amphitheater.

Purchase tickets at the venue or via ScoreBig for fee-free checkout and mobile delivery.

The open-air setting promises river breezes as Brock & Co. rip through “Lampshades on Fire” and “We Are Between.” Pre-show, grab hot chicken in The Gulch; post-show, stroll Broadway neon under the Tennessee stars.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at The Pinnacle on October 9 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Modest Mouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More
Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More
Mora tickets on sale for San Antonio night at Boeing Center

Mora tickets on sale for San Antonio night at Boeing Center

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More